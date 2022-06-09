Sinecera Capital LLC Invests $3.99 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,206. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $118.78 and a 1-year high of $132.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

