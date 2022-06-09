Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CEO Karen Winifred Colonias Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,656,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,904.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SSD stock opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.20. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.49 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

