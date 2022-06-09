Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) Trading Up 2.5%

Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 5,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 13,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 32,409 shares during the last quarter.

