Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.60-$11.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.27.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $4.00 on Thursday, reaching $103.87. 2,100,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.69. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 377.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

