Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212,600 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 2.64% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $87,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIMC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,899,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,162,000 after purchasing an additional 378,275 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,088.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 359,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 173,914 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,633,000 after buying an additional 151,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,437,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after buying an additional 143,567 shares in the last quarter.

AIMC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Shares of AIMC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.41. The company had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,696. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $66.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 83.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

