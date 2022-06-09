Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,901,418 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 552,606 shares during the period. Matador Resources accounts for 0.9% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $143,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 696.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $66.50. 8,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,160. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 3.82. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $565.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.97 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 3.26%.

About Matador Resources (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.