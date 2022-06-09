Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,053,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,198 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $73,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,415,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,842,000 after buying an additional 33,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,484,000 after purchasing an additional 87,946 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,748,000 after purchasing an additional 169,562 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 212,207 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 835,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,943,000 after purchasing an additional 159,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,556. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LZB. TheStreet cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

