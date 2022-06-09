Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. FMC accounts for 0.7% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.85% of FMC worth $118,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $1,812,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in FMC by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 734,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,760,000 after purchasing an additional 92,427 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.98. 2,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,030. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Several analysts have commented on FMC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FMC in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.