Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Invests $173.97 Million in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,871,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,967,000. Cadence Bank comprises 1.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 5.41% of Cadence Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CADE. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.35. 6,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,400. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CADE. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

