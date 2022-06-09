Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $92.36 Million Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,136,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,149 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $92,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,594,000 after buying an additional 64,993 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

NASDAQ SIGI traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $77.72. 49 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,834. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.32. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.90 and a 12 month high of $94.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

