Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $72.06 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of CDW worth $72,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,691. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.45 and a 200-day moving average of $181.41. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $155.39 and a 52 week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

