Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 53,870 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.4% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Home Depot worth $222,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,482,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $6.79 on Thursday, reaching $304.32. The stock had a trading volume of 60,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.52. The stock has a market cap of $312.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

