Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,674,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 78,336 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $84,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in Comcast by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 116,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Comcast stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 310,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,017,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average of $47.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

