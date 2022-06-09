Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 898,528 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,458,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 898,528 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 3.39% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $99,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter.

PEB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

