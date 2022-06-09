Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 63,162 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,032,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,162 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $112,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.14.

FIS traded down $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $101.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,836. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day moving average of $103.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.