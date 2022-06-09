Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Receives $5.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

SBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SBTX traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.12. 12,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,038. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

Silverback Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SBTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

