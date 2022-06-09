Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Trading Down 20%

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating) fell 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,267,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 593% from the average session volume of 182,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a market cap of C$3.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.
Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile (CVE:SSE)
