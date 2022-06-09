Signata 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,480.00 (SATA)

Signata (SATA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Signata coin can currently be bought for $0.0740 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. Signata has a market cap of $5.27 million and $2,480.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Signata has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,245.99 or 0.99979859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031287 BTC.

Signata Profile

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

