Shopping (SPI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $100,843.00

Shopping (SPI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for about $3.97 or 0.00013130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a total market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $100,843.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00236328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.00 or 0.00430211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00029841 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 944,625 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

