Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) PT Lowered to €160.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($188.17) to €160.00 ($172.04) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAEYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank raised shares of Shop Apotheke Europe to a buy rating and set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAEYY opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $20.16.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

