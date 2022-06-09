Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) PT Lowered to €160.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYYGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($188.17) to €160.00 ($172.04) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAEYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank raised shares of Shop Apotheke Europe to a buy rating and set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAEYY opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $20.16.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

