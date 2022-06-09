Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given New $27.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.02% from the stock’s previous close.

SHLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

SHLS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,375,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,884. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $37.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 369.80 and a beta of 2.60.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $15,798,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $524,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 43,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 759.4% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 138,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 122,381 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

