Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIOO. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1,278.0% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 505,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,123,000 after purchasing an additional 468,383 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,372,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,641,000 after buying an additional 60,437 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 845.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 19,843 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of VIOO traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,169. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.25. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.39 and a 1-year high of $223.78.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.