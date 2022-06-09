Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,733,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,152,000 after buying an additional 298,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after buying an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $195.55. 482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,840. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.03. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $178.19 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.