Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Invests $326,000 in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66,328 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after buying an additional 119,497 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after buying an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 802,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 82,421 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 636,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 50,854 shares during the period.

BCX traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,822. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

