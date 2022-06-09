Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Increases Position in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF by 104.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.38. The stock had a trading volume of 23,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.38. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $74.10.

