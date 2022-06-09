Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Stolper Co purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 9.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Central Securities stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,588. Central Securities Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.26 and a 12-month high of $45.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

