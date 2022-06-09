Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Buys Shares of 179 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 179 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $11.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,354.88. 10,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,118. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,405.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,646.70. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,310.24.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

