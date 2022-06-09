Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Buys 99,600 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 197.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,600 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned 0.26% of Scorpio Tankers worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STNG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after buying an additional 247,474 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 110,600 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 509,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 64,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 30,257 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 38,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STNG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

STNG traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.26. 5,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $37.71.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.43 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -8.58%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

