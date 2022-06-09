Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,209 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.24. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

