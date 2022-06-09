Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,759,000 after acquiring an additional 279,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,228,000 after buying an additional 142,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,961,000 after buying an additional 69,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $152.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.58. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $142.68 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

