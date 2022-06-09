Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $780,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

SHY stock opened at $82.96 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average is $84.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

