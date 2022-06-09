Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,435 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $79.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.522 per share. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 18.91%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

