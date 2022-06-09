Shellback Capital LP Takes $572,000 Position in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA)

Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

NYSE:AKA opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

