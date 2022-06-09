Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.65

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.65 and traded as high as $61.68. Shell shares last traded at $61.55, with a volume of 4,978,690 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.54) to GBX 2,551 ($31.97) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.83) to GBX 2,850 ($35.71) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($32.21) to GBX 2,860 ($35.84) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,385.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

