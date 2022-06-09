Shay Capital LLC Takes Position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 950,786 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 1,033.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 849,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 774,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 741,271 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,119,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 482,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,769,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,235,000 after buying an additional 411,892 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $12.79.

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 73.29% and a negative net margin of 440.65%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Albert Thomas acquired 20,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,000 and sold 7,660,868 shares valued at $15,323,336. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLDR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.57.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

