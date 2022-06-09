Shay Capital LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $785,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Vy Global Growth by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,496,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 36,402 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Vy Global Growth by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 134,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 83,314 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its stake in Vy Global Growth by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 502,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 243,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VYGG stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Vy Global Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $568.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of -0.18.

Vy Global Growth ( NYSE:VYGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

