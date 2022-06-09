Shay Capital LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Shay Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

NYSE HWM opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

