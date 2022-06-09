Shay Capital LLC Sells 20,314 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shay Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,109 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 20,314 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $586,785,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $217,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $189.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $188.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.68, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.80.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total value of $449,926.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $558,305.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,392,464 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

