Shay Capital LLC Sells 171,044 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Shay Capital LLC cut its holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171,044 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of AXT worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AXT by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AXT by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28,745 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AXT by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 597,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AXT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $5.88 on Thursday. AXT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $252.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 2.09.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

