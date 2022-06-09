Shay Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 63.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 53,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,677,000 after buying an additional 66,556 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 121,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 35,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average is $52.83. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $103.37.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

