Shay Capital LLC Invests $349,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856,036 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,446,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Gentex by 1,797.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,241,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,976 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Gentex by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,065,000 after acquiring an additional 992,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 8,895.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,297,000 after acquiring an additional 916,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of GNTX opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. Gentex’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $131,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,045 shares of company stock valued at $384,082 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

