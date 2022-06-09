Shay Capital LLC Increases Stake in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) by 565.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,307 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Wrap Technologies were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRAP. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 249,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 73,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wrap Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 18,641 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 89,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wrap Technologies by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 176,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 52,483 shares in the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WRAP opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

Wrap Technologies ( NASDAQ:WRAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.73% and a negative net margin of 314.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRAP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Wrap Technologies from $6.25 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Wrap Technologies news, COO Glenn M. Hickman purchased 11,070 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,453.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,570 shares in the company, valued at $239,493.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 150, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain noncompliant individuals from a range of 10-25 feet.

