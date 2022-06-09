Shay Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in ironSource by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ironSource by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ironSource by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ironSource by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ironSource alerts:

IS opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. ironSource Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IS. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

About ironSource (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.