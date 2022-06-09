Shay Capital LLC Acquires 2,454 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 122.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,748 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,237,936,000 after acquiring an additional 211,494 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,430 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,523,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.14.

NYSE FIS opened at $103.76 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $152.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average of $103.90. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

