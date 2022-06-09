SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.5% of SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $3.66 on Thursday, reaching $214.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,208. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.60 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

