Shadows Price Tops $0.0136 on Top Exchanges (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Shadows coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shadows has a total market cap of $360,328.65 and approximately $29,089.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,080.72 or 0.99989404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030587 BTC.

Shadows Profile

DOWS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

