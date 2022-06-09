SG Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,067 shares during the period. H&E Equipment Services makes up 5.6% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of H&E Equipment Services worth $14,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $174,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 166,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $216,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,578.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,042 shares of company stock worth $1,028,736 and sold 23,500 shares worth $935,795. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HEES. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,633. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.09. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $50.69.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $272.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.91 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

