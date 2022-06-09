SG Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.60. The company had a trading volume of 31,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,808. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.26.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

