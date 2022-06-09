SG Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,828 shares during the quarter. EchoStar comprises approximately 2.4% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of EchoStar worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in EchoStar by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,111,000 after buying an additional 866,461 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,004,000 after purchasing an additional 548,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,099,000 after acquiring an additional 266,636 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth about $6,785,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 41.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 256,635 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SATS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ SATS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,483. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.65. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). EchoStar had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $501.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

