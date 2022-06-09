SG Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of PRA Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 98,678 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in PRA Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in PRA Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,933,000 after buying an additional 101,084 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PRA Group alerts:

In other PRA Group news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,526,243.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,722,938.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,329,950. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA Group stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,535. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.29. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.46 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRAA. TheStreet lowered PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

About PRA Group (Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.